Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

106 Lakeaires

106 Lakeaires · No Longer Available
Location

106 Lakeaires, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step-less ranch on cul-de-sac one block off Lake Peachtree in Edgewater Community. Completely renovated. Vaulted great room opens to kitchen. Vaulted keeping room with gas fireplace off kitchen. 3 season screened porch opens to huge fenced backyard. Master with his and hers walk in closets. Master bath has jetted tub and stand up shower. Central location: walk to Drake Field/Library, Battery Park, Fresh Market. Huge 2.5 garage leads to laundry/mudroom before entering kitchen. Owner pays for Lawncare. No Smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Lakeaires have any available units?
106 Lakeaires doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 106 Lakeaires have?
Some of 106 Lakeaires's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Lakeaires currently offering any rent specials?
106 Lakeaires is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Lakeaires pet-friendly?
No, 106 Lakeaires is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 106 Lakeaires offer parking?
Yes, 106 Lakeaires offers parking.
Does 106 Lakeaires have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Lakeaires does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Lakeaires have a pool?
No, 106 Lakeaires does not have a pool.
Does 106 Lakeaires have accessible units?
No, 106 Lakeaires does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Lakeaires have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Lakeaires has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Lakeaires have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Lakeaires does not have units with air conditioning.
