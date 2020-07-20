106 Lakeaires

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Step-less ranch on cul-de-sac one block off Lake Peachtree in Edgewater Community. Completely renovated. Vaulted great room opens to kitchen. Vaulted keeping room with gas fireplace off kitchen. 3 season screened porch opens to huge fenced backyard. Master with his and hers walk in closets. Master bath has jetted tub and stand up shower. Central location: walk to Drake Field/Library, Battery Park, Fresh Market. Huge 2.5 garage leads to laundry/mudroom before entering kitchen. Owner pays for Lawncare. No Smoking. No Pets.