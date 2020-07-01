104 Bluebell Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Are you ready to love where you live?! This up and coming neighborhood is getting all it deserves as the homes are getting facelifts all around! Be the first to live in this newly renovated Modern Farmhouse with easy access to the Avenues shopping, The Fred Amphitheater, neighborhood park, BMX bike track and over 100 miles of golf cart paths! No private school tuition required here - this home offers the best of the best school system! In the heart of Peachtree City, this home makes a work commute easy! Application required for all adults 18+ in the home, minimum credit score 580, household income must be at 3x lease amount, $200 admin fee.