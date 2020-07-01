All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

104 Bluebell Ct

104 Bluebell Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Bluebell Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Are you ready to love where you live?! This up and coming neighborhood is getting all it deserves as the homes are getting facelifts all around! Be the first to live in this newly renovated Modern Farmhouse with easy access to the Avenues shopping, The Fred Amphitheater, neighborhood park, BMX bike track and over 100 miles of golf cart paths! No private school tuition required here - this home offers the best of the best school system! In the heart of Peachtree City, this home makes a work commute easy! Application required for all adults 18+ in the home, minimum credit score 580, household income must be at 3x lease amount, $200 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Bluebell Ct have any available units?
104 Bluebell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 104 Bluebell Ct have?
Some of 104 Bluebell Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Bluebell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
104 Bluebell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Bluebell Ct pet-friendly?
No, 104 Bluebell Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 104 Bluebell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 104 Bluebell Ct offers parking.
Does 104 Bluebell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Bluebell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Bluebell Ct have a pool?
No, 104 Bluebell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 104 Bluebell Ct have accessible units?
No, 104 Bluebell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Bluebell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Bluebell Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Bluebell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Bluebell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

