/
/
/
greater valley brook
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
380 Apartments for rent in Greater Valley Brook, Scottdale, GA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
766 Valley Brook Road
766 Valley Brook Road, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1373 sqft
Renovated 1930s bungalow, perfect home for people and dogs (doggy door in back, screened front porch, mud room, easy to clean floors, fenced yard). Two large bedrooms with bonus room that can be an office or an additional sleeping area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2734 Hollywood Drive
2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1347 sqft
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2932 Westbury Dr
2932 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1142 sqft
Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Greater Valley Brook
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
44 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,427
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
98 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1400 Church Street
1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827 Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3109 Brook Dr
3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1270 sqft
Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So Much to Love in this Warm, Inviting Ranch-style Home. Living room Features Hardwoods, Crown Molding and Gas Log Fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3217 Gifford St
3217 Gifford Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Cute as a button remodeled bungalow home ready to move in. Upgraded tile in bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Kitchen offers NEW cabinets, NEW counter, NEW fridge, NEW stove, NEW vent hood & pantry. Spacious laundry room with WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Lawrenceville Highway
2400 Lawrenceville Highway, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
Townhouse condominium, with close proximity to your everyday needs, malls shopping groceries and restaurants. 3 spacious rooms with beautiful bathrooms and both have jacuzzi.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAScottdale, GANorth Decatur, GATucker, GAClarkston, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Druid Hills, GA