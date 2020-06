Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Newnan - Welcome to Fairhaven Subdivision! This newer 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is waiting on you! Walk into this open layout home and fall in love! Master is on the main level. Upstairs has a loft for the study/gaming area surrounded by 3 additional bedrooms with walk in closets. Two car garage and large lawn. This property is a definitely must-see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587380)