37 Canyon View Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Inmaculate and move in Ready!Almost 300 Sq.Ft. 4BR/3BA Home! Elegant Formal Dining Room With Coffered Ceiling, Formal Living Room with bay window that could be used as a Office, Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Area, Open and Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Nice Hardwood Floors throughout common areas. Guest Bedroom and Full Bath also on the Main Level. 2nd level offers a Huge Master Suite with Sitting Area, Separate Tile shower and double Vanity, 2 additional Bedrooms & 1 full Bath also located upstairs. Fenced-in Backyard, Patio space perfect for Entertaining Friends or Relaxing w/the Family. Easy access to Shopping, Hospital and Hwy 85.