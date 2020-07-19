All apartments in Newnan
37 Canyon View Dr
37 Canyon View Dr

37 Canyon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

37 Canyon View Drive, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inmaculate and move in Ready!Almost 300 Sq.Ft. 4BR/3BA Home! Elegant Formal Dining Room With Coffered Ceiling, Formal Living Room with bay window that could be used as a Office, Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Area, Open and Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Nice Hardwood Floors throughout common areas. Guest Bedroom and Full Bath also on the Main Level. 2nd level offers a Huge Master Suite with Sitting Area, Separate Tile shower and double Vanity, 2 additional Bedrooms & 1 full Bath also located upstairs. Fenced-in Backyard, Patio space perfect for Entertaining Friends or Relaxing w/the Family. Easy access to Shopping, Hospital and Hwy 85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Canyon View Dr have any available units?
37 Canyon View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 37 Canyon View Dr have?
Some of 37 Canyon View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Canyon View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
37 Canyon View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Canyon View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 37 Canyon View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 37 Canyon View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 37 Canyon View Dr offers parking.
Does 37 Canyon View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Canyon View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Canyon View Dr have a pool?
No, 37 Canyon View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 37 Canyon View Dr have accessible units?
No, 37 Canyon View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Canyon View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Canyon View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Canyon View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Canyon View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
