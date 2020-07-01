32 Stonebridge Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Executive Home! - Well maintained home with 5 bedrooms, large bonus room and 3.5 bathrooms. Loaded with many upgrades such as a full brick front, granite countertop in kitchen, hardwood flooring in foyer, hall, kitchen, dining & formal living room. Tuscany leaded glass front door, side entry garage and more. Master on main level with spa bath and walk-in closet, master bath with tile in bath. Fenced backyard with oversized deck - great for entertaining. This prestigious Stonebridge community by Ryland Homes with top amenities: pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and more. Great location with minutes from I-85, shopping & restaurants. Move-in ready.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663788)