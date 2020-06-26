259 Stillwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Home in a Desirable Location Close to Everything! this home offers 4 bedrooms,2.5 Bathrooms, Great Kitchen with Breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Dining Area, Large family room, Pantry, Huge Master bedroom, Master bath with double sinks, separate shower/tub/toilette. Hardwood floors through out the first floor, 2 car garage, private level backyard. Ready for possession on 1/1/2020. Lease includes amenities like access to the pool and parks. Easy access to shopping, hospitals and hwy I85!