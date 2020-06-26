All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 259 Stillwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
259 Stillwood Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:21 PM

259 Stillwood Drive

259 Stillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

259 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in a Desirable Location Close to Everything! this home offers 4 bedrooms,2.5 Bathrooms, Great Kitchen with Breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Dining Area, Large family room, Pantry, Huge Master bedroom, Master bath with double sinks, separate shower/tub/toilette. Hardwood floors through out the first floor, 2 car garage, private level backyard. Ready for possession on 1/1/2020. Lease includes amenities like access to the pool and parks. Easy access to shopping, hospitals and hwy I85!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Stillwood Drive have any available units?
259 Stillwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 259 Stillwood Drive have?
Some of 259 Stillwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Stillwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
259 Stillwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Stillwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 259 Stillwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 259 Stillwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 259 Stillwood Drive offers parking.
Does 259 Stillwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Stillwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Stillwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 259 Stillwood Drive has a pool.
Does 259 Stillwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 259 Stillwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Stillwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Stillwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Stillwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Stillwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University