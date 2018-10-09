239 Horizon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

FABULOUS RENTAL in the desirable Summergrove. Most popular David Weekly plan on perhaps best lot in w/full daylight basement! Freshly renovated master on main, incredible terrace level & WHAT A VIEW OF HOLE #12! Beautiful curb appeal w/ample parking & wide covered stone front porch. 2-story grand foyer flanked by formal living & dining rm & open to huge family & kitchen area w/huge windows providing ideal natural lighting & incredible views! Very large Master suite on main level w/newly renovated spa like bath. Upstairs are 3 more BRs/2BAs, wonderful rec area, office, & great storage. Terrace level is a must see filled w/space, high ceilings, equity/storage galore, & surrounded w/light! Support beam to open space. Fenced backyard & HUGE PATIO & DECK!