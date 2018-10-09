All apartments in Newnan
239 Horizon Hill

239 Horizon Hill · No Longer Available
Location

239 Horizon Hill, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
FABULOUS RENTAL in the desirable Summergrove. Most popular David Weekly plan on perhaps best lot in w/full daylight basement! Freshly renovated master on main, incredible terrace level & WHAT A VIEW OF HOLE #12! Beautiful curb appeal w/ample parking & wide covered stone front porch. 2-story grand foyer flanked by formal living & dining rm & open to huge family & kitchen area w/huge windows providing ideal natural lighting & incredible views! Very large Master suite on main level w/newly renovated spa like bath. Upstairs are 3 more BRs/2BAs, wonderful rec area, office, & great storage. Terrace level is a must see filled w/space, high ceilings, equity/storage galore, & surrounded w/light! Support beam to open space. Fenced backyard & HUGE PATIO & DECK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Horizon Hill have any available units?
239 Horizon Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 239 Horizon Hill have?
Some of 239 Horizon Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Horizon Hill currently offering any rent specials?
239 Horizon Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Horizon Hill pet-friendly?
No, 239 Horizon Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 239 Horizon Hill offer parking?
Yes, 239 Horizon Hill offers parking.
Does 239 Horizon Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Horizon Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Horizon Hill have a pool?
No, 239 Horizon Hill does not have a pool.
Does 239 Horizon Hill have accessible units?
No, 239 Horizon Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Horizon Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Horizon Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Horizon Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Horizon Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
