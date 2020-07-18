191 Scenic Hills Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BUY OR LEASE this home using the Home Partners of America lease w/right to purchase program. This LIKE NEW 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features HARDWOOD floors that flow from the foyer through the formal living and dining room into the eat in kitchen. The kitchen has GRANITE counter tops, TILE back splash, RECESSED LIGHTING, CROWN MOLDING and breakfast bar, and opens to the expansive great room w/ FIREPLACE and CROWN MOLDING. Upstairs features the master suite w/ spacious sitting area, bathroom w/ his and her vanities, garden tub, TILE surround shower and large walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room complete the upper level. SPRINKLER SYSTEM in front and back yard. Home SECURITY SYSTEM including cameras and RING DOORBELL. Convenient to I-85, Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Ashley Park shopping and restaurants. Potential resident will qualify through the online process of the Home Partners of America program.