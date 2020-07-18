All apartments in Newnan
191 Scenic Hills Dr
191 Scenic Hills Dr

191 Scenic Hills Drive
Location

191 Scenic Hills Drive, Newnan, GA 30265

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BUY OR LEASE this home using the Home Partners of America lease w/right to purchase program. This LIKE NEW 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features HARDWOOD floors that flow from the foyer through the formal living and dining room into the eat in kitchen. The kitchen has GRANITE counter tops, TILE back splash, RECESSED LIGHTING, CROWN MOLDING and breakfast bar, and opens to the expansive great room w/ FIREPLACE and CROWN MOLDING. Upstairs features the master suite w/ spacious sitting area, bathroom w/ his and her vanities, garden tub, TILE surround shower and large walk in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room complete the upper level. SPRINKLER SYSTEM in front and back yard. Home SECURITY SYSTEM including cameras and RING DOORBELL. Convenient to I-85, Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Ashley Park shopping and restaurants. Potential resident will qualify through the online process of the Home Partners of America program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have any available units?
191 Scenic Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have?
Some of 191 Scenic Hills Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Scenic Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
191 Scenic Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Scenic Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 191 Scenic Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 191 Scenic Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Scenic Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 191 Scenic Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 191 Scenic Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Scenic Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Scenic Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Scenic Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
