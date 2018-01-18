All apartments in Newnan
116 Camden Road

Location

116 Camden Road, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bdrm plus a bonus (could be used as the 4th bdrm)/2.5 bathrooms. The master suite has a large walk in closet and bath features a garden tub, separate shower and double vanities. Up stairs laundry room is an added convenience. Main level is open with a formal living room and dining room leading to a "cooks delight" kitchen. Granite counter tops and plenty of room to move around. A large family room graces the back of the home. Light and airy screened back porch with patio and private back yard. This home is located in Camden Village. Amenities include a park and pool. Very close to hospitals, medical facilities, shopping galore and easy access to the main highway.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Camden Road have any available units?
116 Camden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 116 Camden Road have?
Some of 116 Camden Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Camden Road currently offering any rent specials?
116 Camden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Camden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Camden Road is pet friendly.
Does 116 Camden Road offer parking?
No, 116 Camden Road does not offer parking.
Does 116 Camden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Camden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Camden Road have a pool?
Yes, 116 Camden Road has a pool.
Does 116 Camden Road have accessible units?
No, 116 Camden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Camden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Camden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Camden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Camden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
