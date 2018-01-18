116 Camden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bdrm plus a bonus (could be used as the 4th bdrm)/2.5 bathrooms. The master suite has a large walk in closet and bath features a garden tub, separate shower and double vanities. Up stairs laundry room is an added convenience. Main level is open with a formal living room and dining room leading to a "cooks delight" kitchen. Granite counter tops and plenty of room to move around. A large family room graces the back of the home. Light and airy screened back porch with patio and private back yard. This home is located in Camden Village. Amenities include a park and pool. Very close to hospitals, medical facilities, shopping galore and easy access to the main highway.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.