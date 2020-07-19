Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 6250 Temple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
6250 Temple St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6250 Temple St
6250 Temple Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6250 Temple Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Ranch home; 1 acre wooded lot; hardwood floors on special for $0 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6250 Temple St have any available units?
6250 Temple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lithia Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 6250 Temple St have?
Some of 6250 Temple St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6250 Temple St currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Temple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Temple St pet-friendly?
No, 6250 Temple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs
.
Does 6250 Temple St offer parking?
No, 6250 Temple St does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Temple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Temple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Temple St have a pool?
No, 6250 Temple St does not have a pool.
Does 6250 Temple St have accessible units?
No, 6250 Temple St does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 Temple St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6250 Temple St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6250 Temple St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6250 Temple St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Similar Pages
Lithia Springs 1 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with Garages
Lithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
LaGrange, GA
College Park, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University