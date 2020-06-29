4026 Palisades Main NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Legacy Park is one of the Premier Residential Communities in Atlanta. Conveniently located 10 minutes from I-75 & KSU. Amenities include 11 parks, 4 swimming pools, 11 tennis courts and miles of hiking/biking paths. A full-time activity director organizes events all year round! This custom built estate home features two-story family room. Kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Two walk-in closets in master. Finished terrace level with movie theater, bar, wine cellar, exercise room and full bath. Furnished! Furniture, refrigerator, washer and dryer included.