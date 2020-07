3555 Kennesaw Station Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pet friendly

Great Kennesaw Location near College, Interstates and Shopping! - Convenient Town Home in Great Kennesaw Location near College, Interstates and Shopping, Features 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath, Open Living Room w/Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, Separate Dining Room, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, Central Heating and Air, Private Backyard, Parking Pad. Small pet considered on per case basis with additional deposit. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher remain for tenants' use.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3693020)