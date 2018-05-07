3488 Grant Dr NW

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Brick Home near KSU - Property Id: 236464
3bed/2 bath home. Den has sliding glass door leads to a large backyard with a storage shed. Formal dining and living room.
Full basement open, perfect for storage and hobby room. Has half bath downstairs.
Home currently being painted, current renter using space until 4/1/20. Please do not disturb. Call 770-318-2237 to set up appointment.
1500 deposit, 250 deposit for small dog or cat.
Will be next door to the new East Park Village with retail/housing/park
Renter will be responsible for utilities and lawn care.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236464
