3488 Grant Dr NW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

3488 Grant Dr NW

3488 Grant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3488 Grant Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Brick Home near KSU - Property Id: 236464

3bed/2 bath home. Den has sliding glass door leads to a large backyard with a storage shed. Formal dining and living room.
Full basement open, perfect for storage and hobby room. Has half bath downstairs.
Home currently being painted, current renter using space until 4/1/20. Please do not disturb. Call 770-318-2237 to set up appointment.
1500 deposit, 250 deposit for small dog or cat.
Will be next door to the new East Park Village with retail/housing/park
Renter will be responsible for utilities and lawn care.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236464
Property Id 236464

(RLNE5614044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

