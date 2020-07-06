3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home near downtown Kennesaw. Huge master closet and master bath has jetted tub with stand up shower. Neighborhood includes pool and tennis courts. Application fee is $75.00 per applicant, $250 admin fee, and pet friendly. Pet fee is $250 per pet with a $15/month pet rent max 2 pets per household.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.