Kennesaw, GA
3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest

3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home near downtown Kennesaw. Huge master closet and master bath has jetted tub with stand up shower. Neighborhood includes pool and tennis courts. Application fee is $75.00 per applicant, $250 admin fee, and pet friendly. Pet fee is $250 per pet with a $15/month pet rent max 2 pets per household.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest have any available units?
3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3392 English Oaks Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

