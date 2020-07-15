3075 Kings Dr NW

Amenities

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, new floors throughout the entire house, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers updated counter-tops and white wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room includes large windows and a stylish fireplace. Relax in the private backyard set up with an outdoor dining table and a gas grill. The house is located at 1.5 miles from Kennesaw State University, about 1 mile from Pinetree Golf Club and 2 miles from Kennesaw downtown. Just a few minutes away from restaurants and the town center shopping mall. Apply online! Credit and criminal checks on all occupants over 18. This house will be available on February 1st, 2020. Tenant is responsible for all other expenses (i.e., electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, garbage pickup). A minimum of 1 year lease is required.

