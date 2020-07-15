All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

3075 Kings Dr NW

3075 Kings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Kings Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious updated house in Kennesaw - Property Id: 206433

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, new floors throughout the entire house, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers updated counter-tops and white wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room includes large windows and a stylish fireplace. Relax in the private backyard set up with an outdoor dining table and a gas grill. The house is located at 1.5 miles from Kennesaw State University, about 1 mile from Pinetree Golf Club and 2 miles from Kennesaw downtown. Just a few minutes away from restaurants and the town center shopping mall. Apply online! Credit and criminal checks on all occupants over 18. This house will be available on February 1st, 2020. Tenant is responsible for all other expenses (i.e., electricity, gas, water, cable, internet, garbage pickup). A minimum of 1 year lease is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206433
Property Id 206433

(RLNE5819872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Kings Dr NW have any available units?
3075 Kings Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3075 Kings Dr NW have?
Some of 3075 Kings Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Kings Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Kings Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Kings Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3075 Kings Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3075 Kings Dr NW offer parking?
No, 3075 Kings Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 3075 Kings Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3075 Kings Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Kings Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3075 Kings Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3075 Kings Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3075 Kings Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Kings Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3075 Kings Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 Kings Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3075 Kings Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

