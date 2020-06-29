All apartments in Kennesaw
2861 Boone Dr # 28

2861 Boone Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2861 Boone Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME!! Unique Opportunity to Live in in DOWNTOWN KENNESAW. Vibrant new community close to Main Street and the exciting growth of Kennesaw Depot Park! This is an end unit with natural light pouring through! The 9'+ ceilings add to the open concept and spacious rooms. Stunning hardwood floors on the main level and stairs! Beautiful kitchen with huge quartz island, stainless appliances and pendant lighting. Excellent roommate floor plan, all 3 bedrooms are en-suites! Come enjoy the active Kennesaw lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have any available units?
2861 Boone Dr # 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have?
Some of 2861 Boone Dr # 28's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2861 Boone Dr # 28 currently offering any rent specials?
2861 Boone Dr # 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2861 Boone Dr # 28 pet-friendly?
No, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 offer parking?
Yes, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 offers parking.
Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have a pool?
No, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 does not have a pool.
Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have accessible units?
No, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2861 Boone Dr # 28 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2861 Boone Dr # 28 does not have units with air conditioning.

