2861 Boone Dr # 28

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME!! Unique Opportunity to Live in in DOWNTOWN KENNESAW. Vibrant new community close to Main Street and the exciting growth of Kennesaw Depot Park! This is an end unit with natural light pouring through! The 9'+ ceilings add to the open concept and spacious rooms. Stunning hardwood floors on the main level and stairs! Beautiful kitchen with huge quartz island, stainless appliances and pendant lighting. Excellent roommate floor plan, all 3 bedrooms are en-suites! Come enjoy the active Kennesaw lifestyle!