Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Recently renovated cluster home in sought after neighborhood! 2 beds/2 bath spiral staircase to loft. Everything new in '18- bathrooms,cabinets, flooring, paint. each bedroom has own full bath. Vaulted greatroom w FP open to kitchen. Spiral staircase leads to loft bonus room. Fenced back yard. laundry hookups in house. Hurry! These homes are in a fantastic neighborhood and rent fast! Small dogs only (15 lb or less) NO cats, no large dogs. income must be 3x rent amount, credit 650+