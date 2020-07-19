2628 Laurel Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

This adorable 3 bed 2 bath home is very cute and peaceful. Home includes updated kitchen with mosaic back splash, private 1 car garage, stacked stone fireplace and great **fully fenced** backyard. The floor plan is very open with high vaulted ceilings in living area and private backyard with great slab for grilling. Master bedroom is on the main floor, has hardwood floor and bay window with wooded views and private bath. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and 1 full bath that look onto living area. Move in ready. For more information contact Trish (text for fastest response) 404-400-6197