Kennesaw, GA
2628 Laurel Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2628 Laurel Lane

2628 Laurel Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Laurel Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
This adorable 3 bed 2 bath home is very cute and peaceful. Home includes updated kitchen with mosaic back splash, private 1 car garage, stacked stone fireplace and great **fully fenced** backyard. The floor plan is very open with high vaulted ceilings in living area and private backyard with great slab for grilling. Master bedroom is on the main floor, has hardwood floor and bay window with wooded views and private bath. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and 1 full bath that look onto living area. Move in ready. For more information contact Trish (text for fastest response) 404-400-6197

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Laurel Lane have any available units?
2628 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2628 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 2628 Laurel Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2628 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 2628 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 2628 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 2628 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
