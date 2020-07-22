All apartments in Kennesaw
2441 Kennesaw Due West Road

2441 Kennesaw Due West Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Kennesaw Due West Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Brick Ranch - This home is vacant and on coded lock box. To view please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.

This spacious brick ranch home is located just minutes for I-75 and Barrett Parkway.

Wonderful eat in kitchen with a view to the large family room.

Huge laundry room offers lots of storage space.

Formal living and dining rooms with gorgeous hardwood floors.

Nice sized master bathroom with good size closet space. Master bath has great updated shower and tile flooring.

2 good sized secondary bedrooms. Large tiled hall bath.

Huge level wooded back yard .Kennesaw Mountain High School district.

Rent $1,199.00 + $29.15 trash.

No inside smoking, No Section 8, Pets on case basis

Schools: Elementary: Hays
Middle; Pine Mountain
High: Kennesaw Mountain

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

(RLNE4426025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

