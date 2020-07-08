2441 Kennesaw Due West Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Brick Ranch - This property will be available for move in mid-December.



This spacious brick ranch home is located just minutes for I-75 and Barrett Parkway.



Wonderful eat in kitchen with a view to the large family room.



Huge laundry room offers lots of storage space.



Formal living and dining rooms with gorgeous hardwood floors.



Nice sized master bathroom with good size closet space. Master bath has great updated shower and tile flooring.



2 good sized secondary bedrooms. Large tiled hall bath.



Huge level wooded back yard .Kennesaw Mountain High School district.



Rent $1,199.00 + $29.15 trash.



No inside smoking, No Section 8, Pets on case basis



Schools: Elementary: Hays

Middle; Pine Mountain

High: Kennesaw Mountain



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



