All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2280 Lexington Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2280 Lexington Way NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2280 Lexington Way NW

2280 Lexington Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2280 Lexington Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2280 Lexington Way NW Kennesaw GA · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home Features Fenced Yard and Screened Lanai
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,037 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5846275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Lexington Way NW have any available units?
2280 Lexington Way NW has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2280 Lexington Way NW have?
Some of 2280 Lexington Way NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Lexington Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Lexington Way NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Lexington Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 2280 Lexington Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2280 Lexington Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Lexington Way NW does offer parking.
Does 2280 Lexington Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Lexington Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Lexington Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 2280 Lexington Way NW has a pool.
Does 2280 Lexington Way NW have accessible units?
No, 2280 Lexington Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Lexington Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 Lexington Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 Lexington Way NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2280 Lexington Way NW has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2280 Lexington Way NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity