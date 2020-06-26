All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW

2078 Cherokee Ridge Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Cherokee Ridge Trl, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in the heart of Kennesaw near downtown. Finished basement with 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. Salary requirement is approximately $54,000 per year. Employment verification, satisfactory credit with credit history required. Home is well maintained. Screened porch, fenced back yard with play set. Kitchen floor is tiled, appliances: stainless steel refrigerator, black gas stove and dishwasher. Granite countertop. Preferred credit 650 or above. Additional security deposit may be required for scores lower than 650. May accept one small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have any available units?
2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have?
Some of 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW offers parking.
Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have a pool?
No, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.
