2078 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious home in the heart of Kennesaw near downtown. Finished basement with 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. Salary requirement is approximately $54,000 per year. Employment verification, satisfactory credit with credit history required. Home is well maintained. Screened porch, fenced back yard with play set. Kitchen floor is tiled, appliances: stainless steel refrigerator, black gas stove and dishwasher. Granite countertop. Preferred credit 650 or above. Additional security deposit may be required for scores lower than 650. May accept one small pet.