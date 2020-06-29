All apartments in Kennesaw
2063 Winsburg Dr Nw

2063 Winsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Winsburg Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Winchester Forest Subdivision. Eat-in kitchen has newer appliances; opens to the separate dining room with breadboard. Family room has a stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling and bay window. Master bath has been updated with relaxing garden tub bath. Oversized garage. Deck with fenced backyard. Minutes to historic Kennesaw shopping, dining and events.

Schools: Kennesaw Elementary School, Awtrey Middle School, North Cobb High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Kennesaw Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1862629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

