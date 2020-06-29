2063 Winsburg Dr Nw

Amenities

Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Winchester Forest Subdivision. Eat-in kitchen has newer appliances; opens to the separate dining room with breadboard. Family room has a stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling and bay window. Master bath has been updated with relaxing garden tub bath. Oversized garage. Deck with fenced backyard. Minutes to historic Kennesaw shopping, dining and events.



Schools: Kennesaw Elementary School, Awtrey Middle School, North Cobb High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

