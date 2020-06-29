1901 Lake Heights Cir NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

1901 Lake Heights Circle, NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



A gracious entrance beckons you into an open floor plan full of architectural features. Elegant wainscoting and a trey ceiling define the formal dining room that is fully open to the lovely living room with decorative fireplace. A gorgeous kitchen overlooks it all with a wrap-around black granite counter, wood cabinets and brush-steel appliances. Upstairs is a large hallway creating space between the master suite and the hallway to two other large bedrooms. The master suite has an arched ceiling, large glass enclosed shower, garden tub and huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Hardwood flooring, large windows and neutral colors throughout. Large back patio and roomy 2-car garage. Active HOA covers water and trash and keeps the neighborhood beautiful. Clubhouse, pool and weight room! A lovely place to call home. Close to Barrett Parkway, Cobb Parkway and plenty of shopping and restaurants including: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Caper's Restaurant and Bar, Trackside Grill, Olive Garden, Martin's Restaurant, Twin Peaks Kennesaw, Chuy's Kennesaw, Little Greek Fresh Grill and more!!!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Included through HOA

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Cobb EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.