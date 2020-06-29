All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1901 Lake Heights Cir NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

1901 Lake Heights Cir NW

1901 Lake Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1901 Lake Heights Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1901 Lake Heights Circle, NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

A gracious entrance beckons you into an open floor plan full of architectural features. Elegant wainscoting and a trey ceiling define the formal dining room that is fully open to the lovely living room with decorative fireplace. A gorgeous kitchen overlooks it all with a wrap-around black granite counter, wood cabinets and brush-steel appliances. Upstairs is a large hallway creating space between the master suite and the hallway to two other large bedrooms. The master suite has an arched ceiling, large glass enclosed shower, garden tub and huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Hardwood flooring, large windows and neutral colors throughout. Large back patio and roomy 2-car garage. Active HOA covers water and trash and keeps the neighborhood beautiful. Clubhouse, pool and weight room! A lovely place to call home. Close to Barrett Parkway, Cobb Parkway and plenty of shopping and restaurants including: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Caper's Restaurant and Bar, Trackside Grill, Olive Garden, Martin's Restaurant, Twin Peaks Kennesaw, Chuy's Kennesaw, Little Greek Fresh Grill and more!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Included through HOA
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have any available units?
1901 Lake Heights Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have?
Some of 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Lake Heights Cir NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW offers parking.
Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW has a pool.
Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Lake Heights Cir NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College