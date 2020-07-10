1776 Heights Cir NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Located in Battleview Townhome community



Freshly painted and ready for a new family! Beautiful luxury vinyl tile on main level and carpet upstairs



For the price of an apartment, You can live in this Beautiful Townhouse in an upscale Kennesaw community!



*2 Large Bedroom Suites upstairs...each with it's own Bathroom and plenty of closet space...Perfect roommate floorplan!



*Large Great room downstairs with gas fireplace



*Beautiful open Kitchen....all appliances including refrigerator



*Washer/Dryer hook-up and separate half-bath downstairs



*Private patio...perfect for grilling!



*Only 1 mile from Kennesaw Mountain Park



*Close to Barrett Parkway and Dallas Highway shopping



*Less than 10 minutes from KSU, Kennestone Hospital and the Marietta Square



*Trash pickup and lawn care included



Security Deposit $1325

Rent $1300



Email for more info or contact Jack at 678-778-8319.



(RLNE2390441)