Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1776 Heights Cir NW

1776 Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Heights Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in Battleview Townhome community

Freshly painted and ready for a new family! Beautiful luxury vinyl tile on main level and carpet upstairs

For the price of an apartment, You can live in this Beautiful Townhouse in an upscale Kennesaw community!

*2 Large Bedroom Suites upstairs...each with it's own Bathroom and plenty of closet space...Perfect roommate floorplan!

*Large Great room downstairs with gas fireplace

*Beautiful open Kitchen....all appliances including refrigerator

*Washer/Dryer hook-up and separate half-bath downstairs

*Private patio...perfect for grilling!

*Only 1 mile from Kennesaw Mountain Park

*Close to Barrett Parkway and Dallas Highway shopping

*Less than 10 minutes from KSU, Kennestone Hospital and the Marietta Square

*Trash pickup and lawn care included

Security Deposit $1325
Rent $1300

Email for more info or contact Jack at 678-778-8319.

(RLNE2390441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Heights Cir NW have any available units?
1776 Heights Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1776 Heights Cir NW have?
Some of 1776 Heights Cir NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Heights Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Heights Cir NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Heights Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 Heights Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 1776 Heights Cir NW offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Heights Cir NW offers parking.
Does 1776 Heights Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 Heights Cir NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Heights Cir NW have a pool?
No, 1776 Heights Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 1776 Heights Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 1776 Heights Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Heights Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776 Heights Cir NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1776 Heights Cir NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1776 Heights Cir NW has units with air conditioning.

