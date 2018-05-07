1750 Heights Circle NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautifully decorated traditional Brick Front 2-Story Townhouse has a spacious Living Room with ceiling fan, corner fireplace with gas logs; Separate Dining Room that is open to the Kitchen with breakfast bar with all appliances, pantry, and door to rear patio overlooking open back yard and storage room. Laundry room with washer & dryer – AS IS NO WARRANTY and half bath complete the lower level. Upstairs is a large Master Bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; 2 Bedrooms & Hall bath complete the upper level. Generous sized rooms throughout.