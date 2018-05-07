All apartments in Kennesaw
1750 Heights Circle NW
1750 Heights Circle NW

Location

1750 Heights Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautifully decorated traditional Brick Front 2-Story Townhouse has a spacious Living Room with ceiling fan, corner fireplace with gas logs; Separate Dining Room that is open to the Kitchen with breakfast bar with all appliances, pantry, and door to rear patio overlooking open back yard and storage room. Laundry room with washer & dryer – AS IS NO WARRANTY and half bath complete the lower level. Upstairs is a large Master Bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; 2 Bedrooms & Hall bath complete the upper level. Generous sized rooms throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Heights Circle NW have any available units?
1750 Heights Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1750 Heights Circle NW have?
Some of 1750 Heights Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Heights Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Heights Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Heights Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Heights Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1750 Heights Circle NW offer parking?
No, 1750 Heights Circle NW does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Heights Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Heights Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Heights Circle NW have a pool?
No, 1750 Heights Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Heights Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 1750 Heights Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Heights Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Heights Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Heights Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Heights Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.

