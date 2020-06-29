All apartments in Kennesaw
1202 Shiloh Circle NW

1202 Shiloh Circle · No Longer Available
1202 Shiloh Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30144

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Great Location in a quiet community, this townhouse near Kennesaw State University has perfect roommate plan with double master suites on the upper level. Welcome home to ceramic tile on the main level in the generous Living Room featuring a gas Fireplace open to the dining room with sliding door to rear patio overlooking the fenced back yard. Eat in Kitchen has all appliances and Luxury Vinyl plank floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms each with private bathrooms and generous closets and NEW Carpet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have any available units?
1202 Shiloh Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have?
Some of 1202 Shiloh Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Shiloh Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Shiloh Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Shiloh Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW offer parking?
No, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have a pool?
No, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Shiloh Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Shiloh Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.

