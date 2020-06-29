1202 Shiloh Circle NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great Location in a quiet community, this townhouse near Kennesaw State University has perfect roommate plan with double master suites on the upper level. Welcome home to ceramic tile on the main level in the generous Living Room featuring a gas Fireplace open to the dining room with sliding door to rear patio overlooking the fenced back yard. Eat in Kitchen has all appliances and Luxury Vinyl plank floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms each with private bathrooms and generous closets and NEW Carpet.