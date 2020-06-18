A beautiful well updated 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths townhouse close to KSU. 2 Large Master Bedrooms with attached Baths and Walk-In Closets Gas Fireplace on First Floor and Hardwood in Living room.Newly remodeled Kitchen with Tile and all Stainless Steel Appliances 1 Car Garage with space for 2 cars on Driveway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have any available units?
1052 Travelers Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have?
Some of 1052 Travelers Trail NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Travelers Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Travelers Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.