Kennesaw, GA
1052 Travelers Trail NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1052 Travelers Trail NW

Location

1052 Travelers Trail, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
A beautiful well updated 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths townhouse close to KSU. 2 Large Master Bedrooms with attached Baths and Walk-In Closets
Gas Fireplace on First Floor and Hardwood in Living room.Newly remodeled Kitchen with Tile and all Stainless Steel Appliances
1 Car Garage with space for 2 cars on Driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have any available units?
1052 Travelers Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have?
Some of 1052 Travelers Trail NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Travelers Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Travelers Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Travelers Trail NW pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Travelers Trail NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Travelers Trail NW offers parking.
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Travelers Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have a pool?
No, 1052 Travelers Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 1052 Travelers Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Travelers Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Travelers Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 Travelers Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.
