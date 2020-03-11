Rent Calculator
3610 Atlanta Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:45 AM

Report This Listing
Location
3610 Atlanta Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location for Hartsfield Jackson Airport and Downtown Atlanta.Within walking distance to Delta and Wells Fargo and Fed Ex Buildings. Water and Trash is included in the rent. Great small complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave have any available units?
3610 Atlanta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hapeville, GA
.
Is 3610 Atlanta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Atlanta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Atlanta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hapeville
.
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave offer parking?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave have a pool?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave have accessible units?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Atlanta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Atlanta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
