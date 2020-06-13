/
accessible apartments
63 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Midtown
29 Units Available
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,858
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1125 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
Home Park
52 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Piedmont Heights
22 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,280
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
Colonial
35 Units Available
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Midtown
18 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Centennial Hill
63 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,425
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Downtown Atlanta Luxury High RiseGeneration is redefining what it means to live downtown. A destination, a sought after address and an expectation of quality living.
Knight Park - Howell Station
60 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Limited time promotion: Six Weeks Free on 13 month lease terms, apply now and must move-in by 5/31/2020. *Inquire for more details.
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Wildwood
28 Units Available
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1022 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Midtown
39 Units Available
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
1239 sqft
Community amenities include fitness club, grilling areas, bike room and courtyard. Apartments feature built-in USB ports, spacious walk-in closets and push-button disposals. Located minutes from downtown, near the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Blandtown
28 Units Available
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1181 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Old Fourth Ward
30 Units Available
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1136 sqft
BE YOUR OWN TRUE NORTH. At the intersection of North Avenue and Atlanta’s BeltLine sits the Eastside’s most refined apartment living. Exactly where you want to be with the most sought-after restaurants, retail and recreation.
Home Park
19 Units Available
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Reynoldstown
87 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule your self-guided tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Loring Heights
40 Units Available
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1175 sqft
Near I-78 and I-85. Minutes from downtown. This upscale community offers features like stainless steel appliances and faux wood flooring. On-site laundry, fitness center and a pool with a sun deck. Pet-friendly.
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Old Fourth Ward
34 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Virginia Highland
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,547
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,744
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
