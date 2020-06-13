Apartment List
305 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA

Finding an apartment in Hapeville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 35

Hapeville
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Results within 1 mile of Hapeville

1 of 6

Glenrose Heights
Glenrose Heights
1 Unit Available
519 Jefferson Chase Circle
519 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1891 sqft
Beautiful new construction townhome in gated community!. Featuring 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a loft and 2-car garage. Open floor-plan with gourmet kitchen and large island. Oversized bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity sink with tub/shower.
Results within 5 miles of Hapeville
Verified

1 of 21

College Park
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Summerhill
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,119
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Southwest Atlanta
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified

1 of 15

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 20

College Park
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 25

The Villages at Carver
The Villages at Carver
16 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,046
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

1 of 32

Harris Chiles
Harris Chiles
32 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 30

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 24

Chosewood Park
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 24

College Park
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 25

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 8

Campbellton Road
$
Campbellton Road
150 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 7

West End
$
West End
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.

1 of 13

Swallow Circle - Baywood
Swallow Circle - Baywood
1 Unit Available
2398 Swallow Circle SE
2398 Swallow Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Amazing 3 BR Renovation! Must see! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 5:00-5:45 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ 11:15 am-12:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 11:15 am-12:00 pm Recently new windows and HVAC unit.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Midwood Acres Apartments
976 Forest Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Nice renovated units at an affordable price. (RLNE5697131)

1 of 10

College Park
College Park
1 Unit Available
3392 Washington Rd
3392 Washington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
986 sqft
Cozy 2 BR Home Offers Big Style + PET FRIENDLY - Don't be fooled! This sweet 2 bedroom home has been recently rehabbed and will live big for you. It's all ready to go, just move in, add a few plants and life is good.

1 of 1

Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1145 Moton Avenue SW
1145 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 6:00 - 6:45 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ 12:15 -1:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 12:15 -1:00 pm Get ready to move in by June 1st. New kitchen and bathroom cabinets going in now.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hapeville, GA

Finding an apartment in Hapeville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

