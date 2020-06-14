Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

294 Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hapeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hapeville
1 Unit Available
600 College Street
600 College Street, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath loft in a 1920 historic school house converted in 2007. This building is the only structure on the historic registry for Hapeville and it takes you back in time with a modern twist.
Results within 1 mile of Hapeville

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1229 E. Forest Ave
1229 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
WOW!! GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW /AWESOME / MANY UPGRADES/ POPULAR JEFFERSON PARK LOCATION - GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW WITH ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER JEFFERSON PARK AREA - AN ACTIVE AND VIBRANT INTOWN COMMUNITY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
1411 Mercer Ave
1411 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1449 sqft
REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!BEAUTIFUL RANCH IN HISTORIC COLLEGE PARK- 3BR /2 BTH- FULLY RENOVATED & NEW TO THE MARKET! - Impeccable ranch style home in the Historic College Park District !! Looking out at a lush green garden setting is a dream,
Results within 5 miles of Hapeville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,169
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Harris Chiles
32 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Peoplestown
1 Unit Available
1053 Grant Terrace SE
1053 Grant Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Bonus Room Freshly Painted Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor Storage Area Outside Walking Distance to the Atlanta Zoo Easy Access to Highway 85 nearby: Atlantic Station,

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1145 Moton Avenue SW
1145 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Friday, June 12, 2020 @ 6:00 - 6:45 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ 12:15 -1:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 12:15 -1:00 pm New kitchen and bathroom cabinets installed in 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
668 North Avenue
668 North Avenue, Forest Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3358 sqft
Spacious, Fully Renovated Home in Forest Park - Furnished or Unfurnished Home with Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beecher Hills
1 Unit Available
2284 Beecher Rd SW
2284 Beecher Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
3/1 brick home with fenced yard. Beecher just North of Cascade - This is a great house with a large fenced yard. The home is brick and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has wood floors throughout and has been freshly painted.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
3423 Parkview Drive
3423 Parkview Drive, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Historic College Park 3BR/3BA Ranch Close to Everything! - CHARMING 3/3 RANCH ON UNFINISHED BASEMENT, TERRIFIC LOCATION, CLOSE TO ATL AIRPORT, WOODWARD ACADEMY, MARTA TRAIN STATION! THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED KITCHEN,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2629 Bonnybrook Drive
2629 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
Must See This Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent! - The home sits in a quiet exclusive neighborhood on a corner lot! With three bedrooms two full baths, backyard equipped with a deck, large kitchen, dining room and an area for bar stools!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5828 Sheldon Ct Unit C
5828 Sheldon Court, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living area, Kitchen will all appliances, Washer and dryer hook-up (stack-able unit)

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Norwood Manor
1 Unit Available
737 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast
737 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
898 sqft
***Coming Soon*** Please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. New photos to come! This lovely 3BR 1BA home features a cozy eat in kitchen breakfast nook and a very comfortable living room with easy care laminate wood flooring throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
2215 Palmour Court
2215 Palmour Court, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Summerhill
1 Unit Available
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4628 City View Dr
4628 City View Drive, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
720 sqft
4628 City View Dr Available 06/17/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Forest Park! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West End
1 Unit Available
728 Queen St
728 Queen Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Voted Best Place to Live by AtlantaCube Magazine -Virtual - Self-Showings are Available - THE DRAW: Neighbors old and new who take pride in having so much pride SIMILAR NEIGHBORHOODS: Adair Park; West End TYPES OF HOMES: Quintessential Atlanta
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hapeville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hapeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Hapeville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
