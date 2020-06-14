/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
227 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Hapeville
600 College Street
600 College Street, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1024 sqft
Unique 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath loft in a 1920 historic school house converted in 2007. This building is the only structure on the historic registry for Hapeville and it takes you back in time with a modern twist.
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Summerhill
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
College Park
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
825 sqft
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Harris Chiles
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
781 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
West End
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
College Park
2895 Lakeshore Dr
2895 Lakeshore Drive, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$575
2900 sqft
Roommate Property to Share (FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED) - Property Id: 79441 PROFESSIONALS ONLY-----share with ROOMMATES a furnished beautiful spacious home with a huge yard located near the Camp Creek shopping center and airport.
Oakland City
1115 Montreat Ave S.W. Unit "B"
1115 Montreat Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment, private entrancy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5836753)
5828 Sheldon Ct Unit C
5828 Sheldon Court, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
980 sqft
Large living area, Kitchen will all appliances, Washer and dryer hook-up (stack-able unit)
209 Camelot Dr
209 Camelot Drive, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$690
664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 209 Camelot Dr in Fulton County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Summerhill
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.
Lakewood Heights
1654 Jonesboro Road SE
1654 Jonesboro Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
4615 sqft
Commercial Uses: Cafe/Coffee Shop or Office. Available for Lease. “This building is a shell. Ready for build out as a small restaurant, retail space, or even a repair shop with two bays. Tanks have been removed.
Chosewood Park
1195 Milton Terrace SE
1195 Milton Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
798 sqft
Affordable & Luxury City living! 1BR /1BA. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops & black appliances. Dining Room/ Great Room combo. Master suite features lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower/tub combo. Balcony with city view.
West End
898 SW Oak Street SW
898 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
696 sqft
Come see this modern, stylish 1 bedroom loft! Sky Lofts is located in the desirable Historic West End Community.
Center Park
3196 Church St Apt 7
3196 Church St, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$755
615 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to downtown East Point and College Park. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away.
Midtown
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Centennial Hill
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
671 sqft
Downtown Atlanta Luxury High RiseGeneration is redefining what it means to live downtown. A destination, a sought after address and an expectation of quality living.
