3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Perkerson
1 Unit Available
706 Quaker Street Southwest
706 Quaker Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** More Photos to come. Cute 3BR 2BA bungalow, ready for new residents, touts 1040 sq. ft. of space with large living room with large picture window, and a fully applianced eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1229 E. Forest Ave
1229 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
WOW!! GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW /AWESOME / MANY UPGRADES/ POPULAR JEFFERSON PARK LOCATION - GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW WITH ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER JEFFERSON PARK AREA - AN ACTIVE AND VIBRANT INTOWN COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1411 Mercer Ave
1411 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH IN HISTORIC COLLEGE PARK- 3BR /2 BTH- FULLY RENOVATED & NEW TO THE MARKET! - Impeccable ranch style home in the Historic College Park District !! Looking out at a lush green garden setting is a dream, to relax and enjoy from the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
942 Winburn Drive
942 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
942 Winburn Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Jefferson Park. Freshly painted with new flooring, counter tops, and brand new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1357 Eubanks Ave
1357 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1357 Eubanks Ave in East Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Glenrose Heights
1 Unit Available
519 Jefferson Chase Circle
519 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1891 sqft
Beautiful new construction townhome in gated community!. Featuring 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a loft and 2-car garage. Open floor-plan with gourmet kitchen and large island. Oversized bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity sink with tub/shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenrose Heights
1 Unit Available
250 Glenrose Circle SW
250 Glenrose Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
825 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
2487 Sylvan Road
2487 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
2836 Harlan Drive
2836 Harlan Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 5 miles of Hapeville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harris Chiles
32 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Villages at Carver
17 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,364
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Campbellton Road
150 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
West End
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1485 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Betmar Lavilla
1 Unit Available
250 Amal Drive Southwest
250 Amal Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
Great location with easy access to 75/85 just off of Pryor Rd and Claire Dr near University Ave exit. This large unit has a private bath for each bedroom! Great floorplan and lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Norwood Manor
1 Unit Available
737 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast
737 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
898 sqft
***Coming Soon*** Please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. New photos to come! This lovely 3BR 1BA home features a cozy eat in kitchen breakfast nook and a very comfortable living room with easy care laminate wood flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Rebel Valley Forest
1 Unit Available
939 Redford Drive Southeast
939 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1185 Shoreham Drive
1185 Shoreham Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1145 Booker Avenue Southwest
1145 Booker Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
A Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Cozy front porch! Open kitchen! Spacious bedrooms! Nice sized back yard great for entertaining! Professionally Managed by Greentree Realty Inc., Applications can be found at gtrbrokerage.
