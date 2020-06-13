392 Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Results within 1 mile of Hapeville

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1229 E. Forest Ave
1229 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
WOW!! GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW /AWESOME / MANY UPGRADES/ POPULAR JEFFERSON PARK LOCATION - GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW WITH ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER JEFFERSON PARK AREA - AN ACTIVE AND VIBRANT INTOWN COMMUNITY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1411 Mercer Ave
1411 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH IN HISTORIC COLLEGE PARK- 3BR /2 BTH- FULLY RENOVATED & NEW TO THE MARKET! - Impeccable ranch style home in the Historic College Park District !! Looking out at a lush green garden setting is a dream, to relax and enjoy from the
Results within 5 miles of Hapeville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harris Chiles
32 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,036
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1422 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,049
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Sylvan Hills
1 Unit Available
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
834 sqft
Adorable, one side of a Duplex. High ceilings and retro feel. Freshly painted, all hardwoods, newly renovated bathroom. 1.5 miles to the Beltline! Washer and dryer hookups. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Fenced in yard. Street parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1145 Booker Avenue Southwest
1145 Booker Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
A Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! Cozy front porch! Open kitchen! Spacious bedrooms! Nice sized back yard great for entertaining! Professionally Managed by Greentree Realty Inc., Applications can be found at gtrbrokerage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2215 Palmour Court
2215 Palmour Court, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
728 Queen St
728 Queen Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Voted Best Place to Live by AtlantaCube Magazine -Virtual - Self-Showings are Available - THE DRAW: Neighbors old and new who take pride in having so much pride SIMILAR NEIGHBORHOODS: Adair Park; West End TYPES OF HOMES: Quintessential Atlanta

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Hills
1 Unit Available
1417 Byrere Terrace SW Unit B
1417 Byrere Ter SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
831 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peoplestown
1 Unit Available
1053 Grant Terrace SE
1053 Grant Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Bonus Room Freshly Painted Hardwood Floors throughout the First Floor Storage Area Outside Walking Distance to the Atlanta Zoo Easy Access to Highway 85 nearby: Atlantic Station,

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hapeville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hapeville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

