Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Collins Hill district neighborhood! Open with vaulted ceilings & lots of natural light. Master bedroom features a keeping room that could be used as office, sitting room, or even an oversized custom closet! Separate hot tub & shower. One full bathroom in hallway to accommodate two additional bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet. Fenced in, private backyard! Convenient location between 316 and 85, close to everything!