Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

**COMING SOON** Home is occupied and will be move in ready on 5/15/2019** Lovely ranch with vaulted ceiling in great room & fireplace, large open kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and hardwood floors. Separate dining room with hardwood floors. Master on main with large master bath featuring double vanity & garden tub. 2 car garage. Don't miss out on this one!Listing managed by Saresa Mills