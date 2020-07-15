All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

The Rey on Reynolds

3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard · (470) 570-7327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
TWO FREE MONTHS OF RENT! *Restrictions apply, please call for details.*
logo
Fee Reduction
Save 50% on App and Admin Fees! *Restrictions apply, please call for details.*
Location

3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1329 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 1229 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 1225 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

See 38+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 1319 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

See 34+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Rey on Reynolds.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments. Designed to promote relaxation and a sense of community, The Rey has intimate gathering places and secluded green spaces, as well as an expansive resident center, co-working area, a rooftop terrace, and a resort-style saltwater pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (1st pet) $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10 per month
restrictions: Combined weight cannot exceed 100 pounds. Pets over 50 pounds must reside on a slab level apartment home.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Pricing and Availability subject to change. Please call our leasing office for parking information. Covered lot. Pricing and Availability subject to change. Please call our leasing office for parking information. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Rey on Reynolds have any available units?
The Rey on Reynolds has 78 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Rey on Reynolds have?
Some of The Rey on Reynolds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Rey on Reynolds currently offering any rent specials?
The Rey on Reynolds is offering the following rent specials: TWO FREE MONTHS OF RENT! *Restrictions apply, please call for details.*
Is The Rey on Reynolds pet-friendly?
Yes, The Rey on Reynolds is pet friendly.
Does The Rey on Reynolds offer parking?
Yes, The Rey on Reynolds offers parking.
Does The Rey on Reynolds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Rey on Reynolds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Rey on Reynolds have a pool?
Yes, The Rey on Reynolds has a pool.
Does The Rey on Reynolds have accessible units?
Yes, The Rey on Reynolds has accessible units.
Does The Rey on Reynolds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Rey on Reynolds has units with dishwashers.
