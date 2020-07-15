The Rey on Reynolds

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (1st pet) $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $10 per month
restrictions: Combined weight cannot exceed 100 pounds. Pets over 50 pounds must reside on a slab level apartment home.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Pricing and Availability subject to change. Please call our leasing office for parking information. Covered lot. Pricing and Availability subject to change. Please call our leasing office for parking information. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.