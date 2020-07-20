Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This elegant and move in ready home is an ideal place to call home. There is plenty of space inside and impressively updated! The hardwood style flooring is gorgeous and welcomes you as soon as you walk in. The eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and sleek granite counter tops so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. As a bonus, the windows in the dining room have a view of the park like backyard. In the living room, a wood burning fireplace further enhances the room and is perfect for those chilly nights! There is so much more that this home has to offer so schedule a self tour and apply online at www.msrenewal.com! 4087 Caspian Trace SW, in Snellville, is a great place to call home!

