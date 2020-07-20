All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

4087 Caspian Trace

4087 Caspian Trace · No Longer Available
Location

4087 Caspian Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This elegant and move in ready home is an ideal place to call home. There is plenty of space inside and impressively updated! The hardwood style flooring is gorgeous and welcomes you as soon as you walk in. The eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances and sleek granite counter tops so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. As a bonus, the windows in the dining room have a view of the park like backyard. In the living room, a wood burning fireplace further enhances the room and is perfect for those chilly nights! There is so much more that this home has to offer so schedule a self tour and apply online at www.msrenewal.com! 4087 Caspian Trace SW, in Snellville, is a great place to call home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4087 Caspian Trace have any available units?
4087 Caspian Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4087 Caspian Trace have?
Some of 4087 Caspian Trace's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4087 Caspian Trace currently offering any rent specials?
4087 Caspian Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4087 Caspian Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4087 Caspian Trace is pet friendly.
Does 4087 Caspian Trace offer parking?
No, 4087 Caspian Trace does not offer parking.
Does 4087 Caspian Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4087 Caspian Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4087 Caspian Trace have a pool?
No, 4087 Caspian Trace does not have a pool.
Does 4087 Caspian Trace have accessible units?
No, 4087 Caspian Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 4087 Caspian Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4087 Caspian Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4087 Caspian Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4087 Caspian Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
