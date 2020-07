Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Great location and schools in Gwinnett County! This home is on a one acre lot that backs up to 4.62 acres of undeveloped land. Pets are welcome - all breeds!!!

One bathroom has been newly remodeled. Floors are new, no carpet in entire home! Roof is new.