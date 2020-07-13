Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry hot tub

Live at Sugarloaf Crossing in Lawrenceville & you'll discover an elevated lifestyle that you were meant to live. Offering a wide array of spacious & expertly appointed 1,2 & 3 bedroom residences, Sugarloaf Crossing has something for everyone. Our interior accents feature an open & airy living space with expansive ceiling heights from 9' to 11' with crown moulding. In the kitchen, you will find maple cabinetry, black appliances, designer tiled backsplash & faux hardwood flooring. Each residence includes optional sunroom, balcony or patio to relax & take in the sunshine. As for the "fun & fitness" at Sugarloaf Crossing, you'll be just as impressed. Just steps from your door, enjoy the resort style pool with a sundeck featuring Wi-Fi & soothing waterfall. Play a match with your friends at the lighted tennis court, "pump up" in the athletic club or host a barbecue at one of the picnic areas. It is all here for you!