Sugarloaf Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Sugarloaf Crossing

1595 Old Norcross Rd · (770) 415-8424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lease Savings
LEASE TODAY AND RECEIVE UP TO $500 OFF! In-Person Appointments Available. *terms and conditions apply, contact he office to learn more
Location

1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0437 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1027 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugarloaf Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
hot tub
Live at Sugarloaf Crossing in Lawrenceville & you'll discover an elevated lifestyle that you were meant to live. Offering a wide array of spacious & expertly appointed 1,2 & 3 bedroom residences, Sugarloaf Crossing has something for everyone. Our interior accents feature an open & airy living space with expansive ceiling heights from 9' to 11' with crown moulding. In the kitchen, you will find maple cabinetry, black appliances, designer tiled backsplash & faux hardwood flooring. Each residence includes optional sunroom, balcony or patio to relax & take in the sunshine. As for the "fun & fitness" at Sugarloaf Crossing, you'll be just as impressed. Just steps from your door, enjoy the resort style pool with a sundeck featuring Wi-Fi & soothing waterfall. Play a match with your friends at the lighted tennis court, "pump up" in the athletic club or host a barbecue at one of the picnic areas. It is all here for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Sure deposit: $87.50, or 1 months rent (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugarloaf Crossing have any available units?
Sugarloaf Crossing has 3 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Sugarloaf Crossing have?
Some of Sugarloaf Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugarloaf Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Sugarloaf Crossing is offering the following rent specials: LEASE TODAY AND RECEIVE UP TO $500 OFF! In-Person Appointments Available. *terms and conditions apply, contact he office to learn more
Is Sugarloaf Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugarloaf Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Sugarloaf Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Sugarloaf Crossing offers parking.
Does Sugarloaf Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sugarloaf Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugarloaf Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Sugarloaf Crossing has a pool.
Does Sugarloaf Crossing have accessible units?
No, Sugarloaf Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Sugarloaf Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sugarloaf Crossing has units with dishwashers.
