3628 Bluff Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Maintained 2-Story Spacious Home on a Cul-de-sac Lot, Electric Only, is Must See! This Homes Upper Level Features 4 Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms & Laundry Room. The Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet, En-Suite Master Bathroom wt. Double Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower. The Main Level Features Engineered Hardwood Flooring throughout in the Family Room with Marble Surround Fireplace, Separate Formal Dining Room & Separate Formal Living Room. The Kitchen offers Tile Floors, White Cabinets, Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Enjoy playtime in the Fenced-in Back Yard! Hurry Before This Home is Gone!



Schools: Ivy Creek Elementary, Glenn C Jones Middle, Mill Creek High