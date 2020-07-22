All apartments in Gwinnett County
3628 Bluff Creek Dr

3628 Bluff Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Bluff Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained 2-Story Spacious Home on a Cul-de-sac Lot, Electric Only, is Must See! This Homes Upper Level Features 4 Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms & Laundry Room. The Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet, En-Suite Master Bathroom wt. Double Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower. The Main Level Features Engineered Hardwood Flooring throughout in the Family Room with Marble Surround Fireplace, Separate Formal Dining Room & Separate Formal Living Room. The Kitchen offers Tile Floors, White Cabinets, Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Enjoy playtime in the Fenced-in Back Yard! Hurry Before This Home is Gone!

Schools: Ivy Creek Elementary, Glenn C Jones Middle, Mill Creek High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

