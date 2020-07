Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

2 story end unit townhouse in great area. Great neighborhood, with a pool and playground, Perfect location, located 5 minutes from the Mall of GA and many restaurants, 2 minutes away from Gwinnett Braves stadium!! This neighborhood has a great school district. A LOT of upgrades, NEW floors, NEW carpet, NEW paint all around the house, and GRANITE tops in kitchen. 2 Master bedrooms, very spacious, This home is move in ready!!