1325 Mineral Springs Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30011
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool table
hot tub
A luxurious 6BR/5.5BA PRIVATELY nestled on 11.5 ACRES with 3 buildable lots! 2 Master Suites w/one master on MAIN w/Spa bath/Walk-in closet! Natural lighting throughout! Office on MAIN. Grand Family Rm w/stack stone F/PL/Coffered Ceiling/access to private sundeck & screened porch w/beautiful stone grill! Elegant Formal Dining! Chef's Kitchen w/bar & breakfast area/butlers station. Finished lower level w/Billiard/Game Rm/Bar/Theater/Private Bedroom Suite/access to Covered Veranda. RV parking pad with power. Carriage house for storage.Priced at less than the appraised value! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have any available units?
1325 Mineral Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have?
Some of 1325 Mineral Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Mineral Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Mineral Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.