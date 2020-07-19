All apartments in Gwinnett County
1325 Mineral Springs Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1325 Mineral Springs Rd

1325 Mineral Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Mineral Springs Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30011

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
A luxurious 6BR/5.5BA PRIVATELY nestled on 11.5 ACRES with 3 buildable lots! 2 Master Suites w/one master on MAIN w/Spa bath/Walk-in closet! Natural lighting throughout! Office on MAIN. Grand Family Rm w/stack stone F/PL/Coffered Ceiling/access to private sundeck & screened porch w/beautiful stone grill! Elegant Formal Dining! Chef's Kitchen w/bar & breakfast area/butlers station. Finished lower level w/Billiard/Game Rm/Bar/Theater/Private Bedroom Suite/access to Covered Veranda. RV parking pad with power. Carriage house for storage.Priced at less than the appraised value! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have any available units?
1325 Mineral Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have?
Some of 1325 Mineral Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Mineral Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Mineral Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Mineral Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Mineral Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Mineral Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
