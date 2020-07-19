1325 Mineral Springs Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

A luxurious 6BR/5.5BA PRIVATELY nestled on 11.5 ACRES with 3 buildable lots! 2 Master Suites w/one master on MAIN w/Spa bath/Walk-in closet! Natural lighting throughout! Office on MAIN. Grand Family Rm w/stack stone F/PL/Coffered Ceiling/access to private sundeck & screened porch w/beautiful stone grill! Elegant Formal Dining! Chef's Kitchen w/bar & breakfast area/butlers station. Finished lower level w/Billiard/Game Rm/Bar/Theater/Private Bedroom Suite/access to Covered Veranda. RV parking pad with power. Carriage house for storage.Priced at less than the appraised value! A must see!