1225 Martins Chapel Ln

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lawrenceville – Nr Sugarloaf & Martins Chapel Exit – 5BR/5.5 BA home - $2,450/Month -2 full kitchens -fenced yard/ Tiled floors on main and lower levels. All residents over 18 years must be on lease – 550 Score minimum for each following credit check 1 month’s rent and 1 month security – 7 person maximum occupancy This home does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap or familial status Available 12/15/2019 E-mail maxbroker.gladstone@gmail.com for more information