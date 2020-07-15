All apartments in Gwinnett County
1225 Martins Chapel Ln
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:26 AM

1225 Martins Chapel Ln

1225 Martins Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Martins Chapel Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Lawrenceville – Nr Sugarloaf & Martins Chapel Exit – 5BR/5.5 BA home - $2,450/Month -2 full kitchens -fenced yard/ Tiled floors on main and lower levels. All residents over 18 years must be on lease – 550 Score minimum for each following credit check 1 month’s rent and 1 month security – 7 person maximum occupancy This home does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap or familial status Available 12/15/2019 E-mail maxbroker.gladstone@gmail.com for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have any available units?
1225 Martins Chapel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have?
Some of 1225 Martins Chapel Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Martins Chapel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Martins Chapel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Martins Chapel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln offers parking.
Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have a pool?
No, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln has accessible units.
Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Martins Chapel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Martins Chapel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
