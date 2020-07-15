1131 Sonoma Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities

Fabulous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home Ready NOW !!! In Lawrenceville (Grayson High) - **MOVE IN SPECIAL** $375 off first month rent if moved in before 02/28/2020!!!



This home is located in convenient location close to restaurants and shopping centers. Has beautiful open kitchen with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. It has granite counter tops.A great sitting room with fireplace. Bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets. Master bathroom has double vanity and separate garden tub. Yard is great space with a small shed.



Schools:

Elementary: Starling Elementary

Middle: Couch Middle

High: Grayson High



Please visit our website www.emerald-homes.net to view the qualifications, and to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3962067)