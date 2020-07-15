All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1131 Sonoma Drive

1131 Sonoma Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Sonoma Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fabulous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home Ready NOW !!! In Lawrenceville (Grayson High) - **MOVE IN SPECIAL** $375 off first month rent if moved in before 02/28/2020!!!

This home is located in convenient location close to restaurants and shopping centers. Has beautiful open kitchen with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. It has granite counter tops.A great sitting room with fireplace. Bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets. Master bathroom has double vanity and separate garden tub. Yard is great space with a small shed.

Schools:
Elementary: Starling Elementary
Middle: Couch Middle
High: Grayson High

Please visit our website www.emerald-homes.net to view the qualifications, and to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3962067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
1131 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1131 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 1131 Sonoma Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1131 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
No, 1131 Sonoma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
No, 1131 Sonoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1131 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Sonoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Sonoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
