6410 Grey Fox Way

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities bbq/grill

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



Lovely Two-story Traditional, Ready For Move-in! Enjoy The Bright, Kitchen W/ Appliances That Overlook Spacious, Sunny Breakfast Nook And Cozy Great Room With Fireplace. Main Floor Also Includes Large Living/Dining Combo. 4 Br Up Including Master Suite With Sitting Area And 1 More Bath. Step Through The French Doors To The Large Level Backyard Just Perfect For Those Backyard Barbecues. Located In Quiet Neighborhood Close To Hartsfield Airport, All Major Highways, Shops And Restaurants.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:Fulton

Subdivison: Fox Fire

Sq. Footage: 3,264

Year Built: 2005

Beds 4 / Baths:2.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School:Bethune

Middle School: Mcnair

High School: Banneker



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.