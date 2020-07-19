All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6410 Grey Fox Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6410 Grey Fox Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6410 Grey Fox Way

6410 Grey Fox Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6410 Grey Fox Way, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Lovely Two-story Traditional, Ready For Move-in! Enjoy The Bright, Kitchen W/ Appliances That Overlook Spacious, Sunny Breakfast Nook And Cozy Great Room With Fireplace. Main Floor Also Includes Large Living/Dining Combo. 4 Br Up Including Master Suite With Sitting Area And 1 More Bath. Step Through The French Doors To The Large Level Backyard Just Perfect For Those Backyard Barbecues. Located In Quiet Neighborhood Close To Hartsfield Airport, All Major Highways, Shops And Restaurants.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Fulton
Subdivison: Fox Fire
Sq. Footage: 3,264
Year Built: 2005
Beds 4 / Baths:2.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School:Bethune
Middle School: Mcnair
High School: Banneker

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2005
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Grey Fox Way have any available units?
6410 Grey Fox Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6410 Grey Fox Way currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Grey Fox Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Grey Fox Way pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6410 Grey Fox Way offer parking?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way does not offer parking.
Does 6410 Grey Fox Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Grey Fox Way have a pool?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Grey Fox Way have accessible units?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Grey Fox Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 Grey Fox Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 Grey Fox Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College