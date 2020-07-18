5505 Longmeadow Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Meandering in the Longmeadow - EASILY THE MOST ATTRACTIVE HOUSE ON THE STREET! This entire 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated with fresh paint inside and out, new vanities, new refrigerator, and new stove. You MUST see this lovely corner lot complete with laminate hardwood flooring, carport, washer / dryer connections. Includes MONITORED Security System and CCTV!

To rent:

1. You must have the Security Deposit and First Month's Rent.

2. An application fee of $75 per adult,

3, No Evictions in the last 3 years.



We are not accepting section 8 vouchers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3264302)