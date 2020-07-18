All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5505 Longmeadow Lane

5505 Longmeadow Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Longmeadow Lane Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Meandering in the Longmeadow - EASILY THE MOST ATTRACTIVE HOUSE ON THE STREET! This entire 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated with fresh paint inside and out, new vanities, new refrigerator, and new stove. You MUST see this lovely corner lot complete with laminate hardwood flooring, carport, washer / dryer connections. Includes MONITORED Security System and CCTV!
To rent:
1. You must have the Security Deposit and First Month's Rent.
2. An application fee of $75 per adult,
3, No Evictions in the last 3 years.

We are not accepting section 8 vouchers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3264302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have any available units?
5505 Longmeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have?
Some of 5505 Longmeadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport.
Is 5505 Longmeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Longmeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Longmeadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Longmeadow Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Longmeadow Lane offers parking.
Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Longmeadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5505 Longmeadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5505 Longmeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Longmeadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Longmeadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Longmeadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
