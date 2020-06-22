Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 500 Cedar Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
500 Cedar Wood Court
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 Cedar Wood Court
500 Cedar Wood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
500 Cedar Wood Court, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**COMMING SOON 8/14/2019** Beautifully updated home. Conveniently located next to I-85 and I-75. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home, hurry in this one will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court have any available units?
500 Cedar Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 500 Cedar Wood Court have?
Some of 500 Cedar Wood Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 Cedar Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
500 Cedar Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Cedar Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 500 Cedar Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court offer parking?
No, 500 Cedar Wood Court does not offer parking.
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Cedar Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court have a pool?
No, 500 Cedar Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 500 Cedar Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Cedar Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Cedar Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Cedar Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Similar Pages
Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Woodstock, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Forest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Cumming, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Suwanee, GA
Vinings, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Fairburn, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Acworth, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College